SEOUL, Sept 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >0800 Finance Ministry will give issue its "Green Book:, its monthly assessment on the economy ahead of the Bank of Korea rate meeting this week.

>1300 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) to close tenders to buy 490,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous coal for delivery between October and December > 1400 The government will unveil proposed tax revisions aimed at spurring job growth MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares finished down more than 4 percent on Monday, erasing almost all the gains earned last week, as deepening worries about the U.S. economy decreased investors' risk appetite and pummeled key exporters and energy counters. *U.S. stocks were closed for Labor Day. *Brent crude oil fell towards $110 a barrel on Monday as fears of another U.S. recession and slowing growth elsewhere raised the prospect of lower demand for fuel. *European stocks tumbled 4 percent on Monday, with banks plumbing a more than two year low, as fears for the future of the euro zone bubbled up against a background of weak economic growth and threats to the banking sector.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >POLL-Bank of Korea tipped to skip rate move again >Bank of Korea seen keeping rates steady for 3rd mo >Hankook Tire bid for Indonesia tyre maker fails >Sinsegae deal with Taubman, 800 Bln won investment MARKETS >Seoul shares tumble 4.4 pct; econ fears hit energy >S.Korea won drops, T-bond yields at near 1-yr lows

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>SK Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said that it has secured a $662 million contract to build a thermal power plant in Panama. >Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp signed a deal with Intel Corp to develop an enhanced in-vehicle infotainment system.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)