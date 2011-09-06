SEOUL, Sept 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) 1300 >Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) to close tenders to buy 490,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous coal for delivery between October and December and likely to award the tenders later the week or early next week 1400 >The government will unveil proposed tax revisions aimed at spurring job growth and easing inequality between top business groups and smaller companies. MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as a sovereign debt crisis hit European stocks and on concern that the U.S. economy could slide back into recession and reduce demand for exporter South Korea. *Wall Street fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears Europe still has failed to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the market is headed to new lows for the year. *Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after three straight declines, as tight North Sea supplies, continuing uncertainty about Libya's oil and more tropical weather threats boosted prices. * Global stock markets fell on Tuesday on worries of the European debt crisis worsening, while the Swiss central bank's bold move to slow the safe-haven rush into its currency caused a record 10 percent drop of the franc versus the euro.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >POLL-Bank of Korea tipped to skip rate move again >Bank of Korea seen keeping rates steady for 3rd mo >S.Korea Q2 GDP growth revised up slightly >SK Energy to expand RFCC capacity by 2013 >S.Korea says buys 42,722 T non-glutinous rice

MARKETS >Seoul shares end down 1.1pct;auto,steel plays shine >Korea won extends fall;2-yr bonds lead yield drops IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >According to Autodata research institute KIA Motors corp had the top sales among its competitors in the U.S. CUV market from the beginning of this year to August. >According to the company, LG Chem Ltd expanded its Film Pattern Retarder(FPR) production, a major part of the 3D TV film line business, by 300 billion won ($279 million). >Samsung Electrics Co Ltd made a partnership with VITEC , a Japanese electronics distribution business, to aid Samsung's partner businesses to expand into Japanese market.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1074.800 Korean Won) (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)