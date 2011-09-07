SEOUL, Sept 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Bank of Korea to meet, expected to leave rates on hold at 3.25 percent. >Hearing in Lone Star trial on stock price manipulation charges. Judges may announce when they'll make a final ruling. >Chief operating officer of Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor holds a news conference in Seoul on the company's mid-term vision. MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks as investors scooped up battered stocks, especially chip plays. *Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis. *Oil rose by more than $3 to a five-week high on Wednesday, boosted by production outages in the Gulf of Mexico and tracking a surge in equity markets after a ruling by Germany's top court soothed euro zone fears. *World stocks and the euro rallied on Wednesday and gold slid from a record high as a court ruling supported the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone. TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >POLL-Bank of Korea tipped to skip rate move again >Bank of Korea seen keeping rates steady for 3rd mo >S.Korea steps up war on kimchi bonds,rejigs taxes >Samsung SDI sees $70 bln global solar cell market >S.Koreans fret over prices ahead of holiday >Daewoo Ship wins $1.1 bln Norway rig order >S.Korea's broadest money supply growth quickens MARKETS >Seoul shares rebound as chipmakers rally >S.Korea bond yields rise after tax move, BOK eyed IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will release a tablet PC running on Microsoft's Window 8 operating system that is expected to be unveiled to the public on September 13. >SKC Ltd will enter the LED industry through subsidiary SKC Lighting.

