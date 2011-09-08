SEOUL, Sept 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >August PPI 0600 >Hynix creditors meet again on sale >KOGAS to disclose LNG sales data for Aug

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares closed up for a second day on Thursday on easing concerns about Europe's debt problems following a German court ruling that helped clear the way for a euro zone bailout plan, with investors awaiting a U.S. President Barack Obama's jobs speech. *U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy in a keenly awaited speech. *Crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Thursday, following Wall Street lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief gave a speech that lacked new steps to spur economic growth, and as the dollar rose sharply. * Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday on disappointment that a speech by the Federal Reserve chief lacked details on plans to spur economic growth, while the euro declined on fears the euro zone debt crisis is worsening with Greece failing to meet fiscal targets. TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA TOP STORIES >Bank of Korea holds rates, labors to trim inflation >Korea 2011 rate hike expectations scaled back >Hyundai Motor sees sales opportunity in crisis >S.Korea presidential frontrunner loses poll lead >S.Korean court says to rule on Lone Star case Oct 6 >Speedy Korean rivals loom large in Nissan's mirror >Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi says all still in running MARKETS >Seoul shares end up but pare gains; brokerages fall >S.Korea bond prices rise after BOK pause, won drops

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Powertech Co Ltd, the transmission subsidiary company of Hyundai Motor Group, received an order from Chrysler Group LLC worth 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) according to the company on Thursday. >POSCO is building a steel pipe construction factory in Colombia and boosting its stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Namisa by 2-3 percent, according to industry sources.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1075.150 Korean Won) (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)