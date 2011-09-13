SEOUL, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
>No major events scheduled after two-day holiday
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
*Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by spread
selling and a downward revision to the International Energy
Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption due to
the struggling economy.
*Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's
top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even as
uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed through
markets.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>POSCO has bought a 15 percent stake in Pakistan
steel company Tuwairqi Steel Mill worth $15 million, according
to the company on Tuesday.
($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen)
Editing by Jonathan Hopfner