SEOUL, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >No major events scheduled after two-day holiday

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis. *Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by spread selling and a downward revision to the International Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption due to the struggling economy. *Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed through markets. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO has bought a 15 percent stake in Pakistan steel company Tuwairqi Steel Mill worth $15 million, according to the company on Tuesday.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)