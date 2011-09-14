SEOUL, Sept 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >0900 President of Colombia meets President Lee >1100 Revised Aug foreign trade data

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis. *Brent crude rose Wednesday on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would ease, while U.S. oil futures fell following data showing a surprise increase in U.S. product inventories. *Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.

TOP STORIES REUTERS KOREA >Samsung Group shake-up seen in Everland stake-sale >S.Korea Sept 1-10 exports up 26 pct y/y >S.Korea c.bank sells 91-day MSBs at 3.25 pct MARKETS >Seoul shares tumble as euro crisis chills >S.Korea won tumbles, bonds rally on euro fears IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc is going to close down research and development centers in Beijing and Paris while focusing on North American market. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd are both bidding on a $2 billion floating oil storage platform in Nigeria.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)