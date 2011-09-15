SEOUL, Sept 16 Following is a list of events in
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
>0600 Aug import/export price growth
TOP STORIES
>S.Korean Aug LNG imports flat, power demand falls
>S.Korea c.bank denies China bond report
>S.Korea to issue up to 78 tln won in bonds
>South Korea spotted selling dollars
>S.Korea to review Hana-KEB after court ruling
>S.Korea hits back at Japan comments on won
>S.Korea Aug export growth slows
MARKETS
>Seoul shares off early high, end up 1.4 pct
>S.Korea won near 6-mth low, intervention spotted
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated
central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector
was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
*Brent crude jumped by almost $3 to above $115 a barrel on
Thursday after central banks launched coordinated action to
boost European bank funding and as diesel and heating fuels
rallied.
*Global stocks advanced for a third straight day and the euro
rose sharply on Thursday after the world's major central banks
moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort
to corral Europe's debt crisis.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Electronics Inc is planning a major structural
overhaul of its mobile phone division by shuffling 10 to 15
percent of staff to other departments, according to industry
sources.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that it has
developed the world's first 30 nanometer, low voltage DRAM
module for server use.
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)