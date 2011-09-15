SEOUL, Sept 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >0600 Aug import/export price growth TOP STORIES >S.Korean Aug LNG imports flat, power demand falls >S.Korea c.bank denies China bond report >S.Korea to issue up to 78 tln won in bonds >South Korea spotted selling dollars >S.Korea to review Hana-KEB after court ruling >S.Korea hits back at Japan comments on won >S.Korea Aug export growth slows MARKETS >Seoul shares off early high, end up 1.4 pct >S.Korea won near 6-mth low, intervention spotted

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis. *Brent crude jumped by almost $3 to above $115 a barrel on Thursday after central banks launched coordinated action to boost European bank funding and as diesel and heating fuels rallied. *Global stocks advanced for a third straight day and the euro rose sharply on Thursday after the world's major central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort to corral Europe's debt crisis.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>LG Electronics Inc is planning a major structural overhaul of its mobile phone division by shuffling 10 to 15 percent of staff to other departments, according to industry sources. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that it has developed the world's first 30 nanometer, low voltage DRAM module for server use. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)