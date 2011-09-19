SEOUL, Sept 20 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >The 20-plus members of the parliament's strategy and finance committee will question the finance minister and other ministry officials on all topics related to the economy and economic policy. >Bank of Korea chief holds a monthly meeting with private-sector economists. The central bank issues a statement later in the day, summarising key points of discussion. TOP STORIES >S.Korea's Aug retail sales add to economic gloom[nL3E7KJ1DR[ >Woori Bank to spin off credit card division >Hyundai Motor not planning all-electric cars >Angry Korean bank customers say govt will pay >STX says drops bid for Hynix Semi >STX Group says Chinea unit wins $240 mln order >S.Korea, China discussing boosting local fx >Korea sets sights on becoming stem cell power

MARKETS >Seoul shares fall 1 pct led by refiners, airlines >S.Korea won erases 2011 gains to hit 6-mth low MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece. ` *Oil tumbled in a second day of heavy losses on Monday, with Brent crude reaching its lowest price in almost a month as escalating fears over the euro zone debt crisis triggered across-the-board selling of riskier assets. *World stocks snapped a four-day rally on Monday, while the euro and oil prices dropped on concern Greece may default on its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade throughout the euro zone and possibly beyond.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korea's top two representative IT figures LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd could suffer job losses as a result of the global financial crisis, Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing an industry source. >Samsung Electronic Co Ltd has started mass production for smartphone Galaxy S2 in factories abroad since September, due to large demand in global markets.