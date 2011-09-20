SEOUL, Sept 21 Following is a list of events in
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
>0800 South Korea August unemployment data
>0900 Finance Ministry to release a brief 2012 budget draft at
an economic policy coordination meeting, in its first disclosure
of next year's spending plans as the country gears up for two
major elections.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung considers legal action over Apple's new
iPhone
>Rambus: Hynix, Micron conspired to block chips
>South Korea's Aug retail sales add to economic gloom
>Over 800,000 vehicles recalled in U.S. last week
>S.Korean co invests $50 mln in U.S. solar startup
>Hanwha Chem says abandons Sulfindo Adiusaha bid
>SK E&C JV wins $3.5 bln project in Egypt
>Samsung C&T says wins $579 mln order from UAE
>Lotte to invest $440 mln in brewery-report
>Ssangyong Motor aims to lift sales by third in 2013
> S.Korea sees 2011 bond buybacks up as tax incomes
> Polysilicon firm OCI says considers share buyback
> Hynix shareholders to proceed with $2.8 bln stake
> POSCO raises Thainox stake to 75%, names new presi
> S.Korea tries to avert 2008-style capital flight
MARKETS
> Seoul shares gain 0.9 pct, techs, shipyards reboun
> S.Korea won at 9-mth low despite interventi
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited
to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic
stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a
default.
*Oil rose on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session,
as financial markets got a lift from hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy panel could act to boost the economy.
*Expectations that the Federal Reserve will act to boost the
U.S. economy drove up oil prices on Tuesday, but equities lost
steam on caution over what the Fed will actually announce when
its policy meeting ends on Wednesday.
* Seoul shares ended higher on Tuesday as battered technology
issues and shipbuilders rebounded, but gains were limited after
Standard & Poor's cut its ratings for Italy, renewing fears
about the eurozone debt crisis.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>POSCO and Arcelor Mittal are competing to
build a steel facility in India, according to an industry source
on Tuesday.
>Lotte and Shilla, South Korea's top two duty free companies,
are bidding to operate outlets in Hong Kong International
Airport, industry sources said.
