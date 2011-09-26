SEOUL, Sept 27 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA
>0500 Sept consumer sentiment
>0800 Finance Ministry will release 2012 spending proposals to
parliament
>1000 Annual audit of Bank of Korea by parliamentarians
>1100 Federation of Korean Industry's monthly business sentiment
index.
>1500 Bank of Korea's Aug rate meeting minutes
TOP STORIES
>KOGAS sees end-2011 LNG inventory at 2.26 mln T
>Samsung's legal woes threaten to crimp tablets
>Hynix advisors approaching potential bidders-source
>Korea says crisis solvable without currency swap
>KNOC to import more crude to meet co-reserve target
>LG says 30-pct owned Inner Mongolia coal mine start
MARKETS
>Seoul shares hit 15-month-low;retail investors sell
>S.Korea won tumbles to near 1-yr low on euro doubt
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung toward hope that
European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and
shore up European banks.
*Oil prices were little changed in volatile trading on Monday as
investors gauged skepticism about Europe's ability to tackle its
debt crisis and optimism about efforts to deal with the region's
problems.
*Global stocks rose and bond prices fell on Monday as hopes
European leaders are moving to enact bold steps to aid
debt-laden eurozone nations revived risk appetite and reduced
demand for safe-haven assets.
*Seoul shares closed at their lowest level in more than 15
months on Monday, as persistent volatility in the local forex
market and caution on the eurozone debt crisis kept investors at
bay.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release a long
term evolution (LTE) tablet PC late this year.
>Asiana Airlines Inc has resumed flights between
Incheon and Sendai, Japan, nearly six months after it suspended
the route following Japan's devastating earthquake.
>Hankook Tire Co Ltd ranked eighth in the global
market last year in terms of revenue, and its smaller local
rival Kumho Tire Co Inc took 12th spot.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest [Press]
KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)