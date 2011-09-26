SEOUL, Sept 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >0500 Sept consumer sentiment >0800 Finance Ministry will release 2012 spending proposals to parliament >1000 Annual audit of Bank of Korea by parliamentarians >1100 Federation of Korean Industry's monthly business sentiment index. >1500 Bank of Korea's Aug rate meeting minutes

TOP STORIES >KOGAS sees end-2011 LNG inventory at 2.26 mln T >Samsung's legal woes threaten to crimp tablets >Hynix advisors approaching potential bidders-source >Korea says crisis solvable without currency swap >KNOC to import more crude to meet co-reserve target >LG says 30-pct owned Inner Mongolia coal mine start

MARKETS >Seoul shares hit 15-month-low;retail investors sell >S.Korea won tumbles to near 1-yr low on euro doubt MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung toward hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks. *Oil prices were little changed in volatile trading on Monday as investors gauged skepticism about Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis and optimism about efforts to deal with the region's problems. *Global stocks rose and bond prices fell on Monday as hopes European leaders are moving to enact bold steps to aid debt-laden eurozone nations revived risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven assets. *Seoul shares closed at their lowest level in more than 15 months on Monday, as persistent volatility in the local forex market and caution on the eurozone debt crisis kept investors at bay. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release a long term evolution (LTE) tablet PC late this year. >Asiana Airlines Inc has resumed flights between Incheon and Sendai, Japan, nearly six months after it suspended the route following Japan's devastating earthquake. >Hankook Tire Co Ltd ranked eighth in the global market last year in terms of revenue, and its smaller local rival Kumho Tire Co Inc took 12th spot.

