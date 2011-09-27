SEOUL, Sept 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >0700 Government economic policy coordination meeting >1330 S.Korean finance minister Bahk Jae-wan meets Chinese counterpart Zhang Ping

TOP STORIES >South Korean banks' dollar bond sales hit by market >Korea 2012 budget targets welfare boost, less bonds >Korea c.bank chief says FX rates top priority >Korea c.bank: debt crisis unlikely from rate hikes >Hynix shareholders delay final bid deadline >Korea lobby blames gov't delay of BOK appointment >From South Korean spy to bicycle repair man MARKETS >Seoul shares gain most since Jan 2009, remains wary >S.Korea won bounces back on stock rally, euro hopes MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund and alleviate a sovereign debt crisis, boosting optimism. * Oil jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on efforts to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund and concerns about U.S. fuel supplies. *U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped on rising hopes European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and tackle the region's debt crisis.

* South Korean stocks made strong gains on Tuesday, rebounding from a selloff in the previous three sessions that dragged the market to its lowest level in more than 15 months. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Group president Chung Mong-koo spent the most time at German automobile company Volkswagen's ( VOWG_p.DE ) booth at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show, with industry sources saying the firm was eyeing Volkswagen as its biggest rival in the European compact car market.

