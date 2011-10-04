SEOUL, Oct 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >South Korean parliamentarians' annual audit on foreign ministry. >0600 Foreign reserves data >0600 Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry's quarterly poll of retailers to gauge their Q4 business outlook. >0800 Finance minister will preside over weekly meeting; opening speech to be made public. >1200 Sept foreigners' portfolio investments >1500 Finance minister to deliver a congratulatory speech for 50th anniversary of the Federation of Korean Industries. TOP STORIES >Apple rejects Samsung offer to end Australia row >S.Korea Sept inflation comes off 3-yr high >South Korea's gloomy economic data spooks markets >Hyundai, Kia post double-digit sales growth in Sept >S.Korea wealth fund says no BofA stake raise plan >GS Construction wins $593 mln deal in Indonesia >S.Korea bourse suspends programme sales on KOSPI >S.Korea BOK to offer 1.5 trln won deposit facility >S.Korea KEXIM aims to raise $2 bln by end-2011

MARKETS >Seoul shares fare worse than peers on post-holiday >S.Korea won falls on euro debt woes, bonds rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear market on Tuesday, and a late rally drove the index to its largest gain in more than a week. *Oil fell 2 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by concerns Europe's debt problems would hurt banks and add further pressure to the global economy. * A late rally in U.S. stocks pulled Wall Street out of bear market territory on Tuesday, and the euro rose versus the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke promised more economic stimulus if needed. *Seoul shares tumbled on Tuesday, performing worse than Asian peers, with investors rushing to dump stocks in post-holiday trade. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO signed a contract with Shell ( RDSa.L ) to supply plates for a marine plant project until 2016, according to the company on Tuesday. >The Korea Student Aid Foundation is selling a 4.25 percent stake in Samsung Everland starting from next week, which could influence Samsung Card Co Ltd's plan to offload its own 20.64 percent stake in the firm, industry sources said on Tuesday. >Bidding for Samsung Group procurement arm IMK will start next week, industry sources said Tuesday.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)