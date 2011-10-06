SEOUL, Oct 7 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA
>Parliamentary audits of defence ministry, finance ministry and
central bank
>U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific
Affairs Kurt Campbell visits to meet South Korean officials
>Samsung Electronics to offer earnings guidance for
the third quarter. Profits are likely to decline sharply on
free-falling prices of computer chips and flat screens.
TOP STORIES
>Seoul court finds Lone Star guilty
>S.Korea boosts vigilance amid capital flight fears
>Korea president reconvenes economic crisis meeting
>Without Jobs, Apple's gap with rivals could narrow
>S.Korea Sept retail sales worst in 7 mths -fin min
>S.Korea finmin: reserves fall due to FX rate moves
>Samsung Elec says saddened by death of Apple's Jobs
MARKETS
>Seoul shares gain 2.6 pct; automakers lag
>S.Korea won erases early gains ahead of ECB meeting
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday as
developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave
investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.
*Oil prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, gaining for a
second straight day as Europe moved closer to pumping aid to the
region's troubled banks and U.S. jobless benefit claims rose
less than expected last week.
*Global stocks rallied for a third straight day and oil prices
surged on Thursday on renewed European efforts to aid ailing
regional banks and as a ho-hum U.S. jobs report still managed to
ease fears of a new recession.
*Seoul shares ended up 2.6 percent on Thursday as investors
picked out bargains in a battered market, with refiners and
technology stocks like SK Innovation and LG Display
fuelling gains.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>POSCO will develop low-cost steel plates to be used
in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
.
>SK Telecom Co Ltd. and Seoul National University
Hospital will launch a 'Smart Health' joint venture.
>KT Corp's new Cloud Communications Center (CCC),
which doubles 3G data processing speeds and decreases call drop
rates by 70 percent, will be installed in 21 Korean cities by
the end of 2011.
