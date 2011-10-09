SEOUL, Oct 10Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA
>N.Korea celebrates the 66th anniversary of party foundation
>N.Korean defectors send leaflets toward North via balloons
>Prime Minister to deliver a speech to the parliament, most
likely through the prime minister, on the occasion of the
government's submission of 2012 budget bill.
>LG Electronics is holding a news conference to launch its new
4G smartphone as it hopes the high-end model help it turn around
its loss-making handset business.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung says Q3 to top consensus as phones boom
>Woori Investment&Sec plans $504 mln share sale
>Korea c.bank chief: policy still toward tightening
>Apple-Samsung tablet dispute Australia ruling seen
MARKETS
>Seoul shares rise 2.9 pct;refiners, shipyards rally
>S.Korea won rise on ECB hopes, bonds steady
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks on
Friday finished the week higher, building gains on encouraging
jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.
*Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday and
posted a weekly gain as supportive U.S. jobs data and a ratings
downgrades of Spain and Italy buffeted markets.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, but European and Asian
equities markets mostly finished higher, after several days of
gains supported by assurances that European banks would be
recapitalized to help deal with a potential debt default by
Greece.
*Seoul shares rose for the second straight day on Friday led by
sharp gains in oil refiners and shipyards like Hyundai Heavy
Industries and S-Oil and as sentiment
was buoyed further by euro zone plans to support European banks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>POSCO will build a $300 million plant in China to
manufacture high-strength steel plates for use in automobile
production.
>POSCO will develop low-cost steel plates to be used
in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd files a patent lawsuit
against Apple Inc in the United Kingdom.
>SK Telecom Co Ltd. and Seoul National University
Hospital will launch a 'Smart Health' joint venture.
>KT Corp's new Cloud Communications Center (CCC),
which doubles 3G data processing speeds and decreases call drop
rates by 70 percent, will be installed in 21 Korean cities by
the end of 2011.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is building a $150
million factory in Brazil to produce earth movers and wheel
loaders with an annual production capacity of 2,000 vehicles.
>LG Electronics Inc announces that it developed a
new, ultra-low power consuming 47-inch LCD panel that uses less
electricity than a typical PC monitor.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd defers the release of
its Nexus handsets and holds off new product announcements.
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)