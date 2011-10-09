SEOUL, Oct 10Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >N.Korea celebrates the 66th anniversary of party foundation >N.Korean defectors send leaflets toward North via balloons >Prime Minister to deliver a speech to the parliament, most likely through the prime minister, on the occasion of the government's submission of 2012 budget bill. >LG Electronics is holding a news conference to launch its new 4G smartphone as it hopes the high-end model help it turn around its loss-making handset business. TOP STORIES >Samsung says Q3 to top consensus as phones boom >Woori Investment&Sec plans $504 mln share sale >Korea c.bank chief: policy still toward tightening >Apple-Samsung tablet dispute Australia ruling seen

MARKETS >Seoul shares rise 2.9 pct;refiners, shipyards rally >S.Korea won rise on ECB hopes, bonds steady MARKET SNAPSHOTS *After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.

*Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday and posted a weekly gain as supportive U.S. jobs data and a ratings downgrades of Spain and Italy buffeted markets. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, but European and Asian equities markets mostly finished higher, after several days of gains supported by assurances that European banks would be recapitalized to help deal with a potential debt default by Greece. *Seoul shares rose for the second straight day on Friday led by sharp gains in oil refiners and shipyards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and S-Oil and as sentiment was buoyed further by euro zone plans to support European banks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO will build a $300 million plant in China to manufacture high-strength steel plates for use in automobile production. >POSCO will develop low-cost steel plates to be used in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics . >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd files a patent lawsuit against Apple Inc in the United Kingdom. >SK Telecom Co Ltd. and Seoul National University Hospital will launch a 'Smart Health' joint venture. >KT Corp's new Cloud Communications Center (CCC), which doubles 3G data processing speeds and decreases call drop rates by 70 percent, will be installed in 21 Korean cities by the end of 2011. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is building a $150 million factory in Brazil to produce earth movers and wheel loaders with an annual production capacity of 2,000 vehicles. >LG Electronics Inc announces that it developed a new, ultra-low power consuming 47-inch LCD panel that uses less electricity than a typical PC monitor. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd defers the release of its Nexus handsets and holds off new product announcements.