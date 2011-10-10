SEOUL, Oct 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >Producer price index data from the Bank of Korea 0600

TOP STORIES >Samsung delays new Android model release >LG Elec unveils 4G phone, continues to struggle >Daewoo Indonesia submarine deal aimed for November >Korea sets 2012 CO2 cut volume for industry, power >Korea KDB mulls buying HSBC Korea retail-sources

MARKETS >Seoul shares end up as techs, shipyards rise >Korea won up on euro hopes, bond yields rise

*U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved. *Oil rose nearly 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a fourth straight session after a strike halted Kuwait's crude exports and France and Germany pledged to come up with a plan to tackle the euro zone crisis. *The euro jumped while world stocks and crude oil rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday following a pledge by Germany and France to unveil new measures to solve the festering European debt crisis. *Seoul shares finished up 0.4 percent on Monday, led by technology issues and shipyards, and as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co hopes to boost sales of its compact cars in India and will release a new discount model, 'Eon', which is around 30 percent cheaper than the company's standard models. >Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd has won a $252 million deal to build a container terminal in Algeria, with construction to start from March 2012. >Samsung Electronics has succeeded in developing next generation LED core technology. >Samsung Electronics said senior management had a strategy meeting last week in Vietnam to discuss emerging market management. >SC First Bank, Standard Chartered's Korean banking operation, said that its board members had agreed to drop "First" from its name within this year.