SEOUL, Oct 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >Sept unemployment rate 0800 >Aug money supply 1200 >Senior officials from finance ministry and regulatory agencies meet to discuss economic and markets situation. TOP STORIES >Hana may rediscuss KEB deal if no Lone Star appeal >S.Korea allows work at factories in North to resume >S.Korea bond traders see BOK holding rate in Oct

>S.Korea opposition leader wants new U.S trade deal >S.Korea LNG stock seen at near 3.5 mln T by mid-Nov >S.Korea Sept producer inflation ease on food prices >South Korea says Q3 FDI plans drop 25 pct y/y

>Rio Tinto sees little change in China ore demand

MARKETS >Seoul shares gain 1.6 pct on refiners, brokerages >South Korea won higher, CCS up on hedging deal MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors look to earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday for the fifth straight session, on news of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's ambassador in the United States. *Stocks ended a volatile session with slight gains and commodities extended their rally on Tuesday as investors held back from big bets ahead of U.S. earnings reports, as well as on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. *Seoul shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is investing 100 billion won ($85.9 million) to build a transformer factory in the U.S. state of Alabama from next month, according to industry sources on Tuesday. >LG Electronics Inc and Microsoft Korea said on Tuesday they would cooperate in the 3D TV and game market.

