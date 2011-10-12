SEOUL, Oct 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Bank of Korea rate decision. All but one analyst in a Reuters poll saw the base rate being held at 3.25 percent. Around 1000 TOP STORIES >Slain S.Korea strongman's daughter eyes presidency >S.Korea Sept job growth slows to 1-yr low >Hyundai Oilbank to shortlist banks for IPO this wk >Hana says no decision yet on renegotiating KEB deal

MARKETS >Seoul shares gain for fifth straight session >South Korea won slips ahead of c.bank rate review

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market. *Brent crude rose on Wednesday, posting an 11.6 percent gain over six sessions, as Slovakian lawmakers appeared ready to approve an EU plan to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

*World stocks advanced for a sixth straight day on Wednesday and the euro rose against the U.S. dollar after the final nation in the euro zone reached a deal to strengthen a regional bailout fund, boosting investor confidence. *Seoul shares reversed earlier falls to end up on Wednesday, posting a fifth consecutive session of gains supported by solid rises in automakers and brokerages including Hyundai Motor and Woori Investment & Securities . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Woori Finance Holdings said on Wednesday that it had signed a preliminary agreement to forge a strategic partnership with BBVA , Spain's No. 2 lender. >Food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group will make a foray into the mobile communication business in cooperation with top fixed-line and No.2 mobile provider KT Corp , using its communications network to provide lower-cost content. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to hire more software experts, boosting them from the current 50 percent to around 70 percent of R&D staff. >A South Korean government official expressed concerns alleged protectionist measures by the Brazilian government could cause an around 40 percent drop in Hyundai Motor's exports to the country.

