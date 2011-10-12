SEOUL, Oct 13 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Bank of Korea rate decision. All but one analyst in a Reuters
poll saw the base rate being held at 3.25 percent.
Around 1000
TOP STORIES
>Slain S.Korea strongman's daughter eyes presidency
>S.Korea Sept job growth slows to 1-yr low
>Hyundai Oilbank to shortlist banks for IPO this wk
>Hana says no decision yet on renegotiating KEB deal
MARKETS
>Seoul shares gain for fifth straight session
>South Korea won slips ahead of c.bank rate review
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward
bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary
investors back into the market.
*Brent crude rose on Wednesday, posting an 11.6 percent gain
over six sessions, as Slovakian lawmakers appeared ready to
approve an EU plan to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.
*World stocks advanced for a sixth straight day on Wednesday and
the euro rose against the U.S. dollar after the final nation in
the euro zone reached a deal to strengthen a regional bailout
fund, boosting investor confidence.
*Seoul shares reversed earlier falls to end up on Wednesday,
posting a fifth consecutive session of gains supported by solid
rises in automakers and brokerages including Hyundai Motor
and Woori Investment & Securities .
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Woori Finance Holdings said on Wednesday that it
had signed a preliminary agreement to forge a strategic
partnership with BBVA , Spain's No. 2 lender.
>Food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group will make a foray
into the mobile communication business in cooperation with top
fixed-line and No.2 mobile provider KT Corp , using
its communications network to provide lower-cost content.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to hire more
software experts, boosting them from the current 50 percent to
around 70 percent of R&D staff.
>A South Korean government official expressed concerns alleged
protectionist measures by the Brazilian government could cause
an around 40 percent drop in Hyundai Motor's exports
to the country.
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)