WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Hearing on Samsung Electronics vs Apple on
claims that Apple infringed Samsung's wireless technology. The
hearing comes as the two companies also meet in U.S. and Dutch
courtrooms and a sales ban on some smartphone models takes
effect in the Netherlands.
>0600 Sept Import/export prices
TOP STORIES
>Bank of Korea holds rates as economy cools
>Apple wins Samsung tablet ban in Australian court
>Obama, S.Korea's Lee to talk trade, N.Korea issue
>Lone Star won't appeal stock manipulation verdict
>US Congress OKs Korea, Panama, Colombia trade deals
MARKETS
>Seoul shares close up as airlines, banks rally
>S.Korea won gains on euro hopes, bond yields soften
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's
earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the
impact of slower growth on profits.
*Brent crude snapped six sessions of gains on Thursday, trading
slightly lower after data showed further declines in oil demand
from No. 2 consumer China.
*Global stocks fell and oil and copper declined on Thursday
after soft Chinese data drove worries about the strength of
world economy.
*Seoul shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by substantial gains in
banks including Hana Financial Group and airlines
like Korean Air .
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>POSCO has decided to slash its investment plans for
this year by around 1 trillion won ($865 million).
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will present its Galaxy
Nexus smartphone, running on Google's newest operating
system, in Hong Kong on Oct 19.
>LG International Corp has suspended its commercial
vehicle importing business.
>Microsoft cooperated with mobile and fixed-line
provider KT Corp to build a cloud-based Office
program called 'Olleh Office 365,' which was released on Oct 13.
>The Korea Fair Trade Commission is investigating LG Electronics
and Samsung Electronics over charges of colluding to
fix prices on flat-screen TVs and notebook computers.
