SEOUL, Oct 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Hearing on Samsung Electronics vs Apple on claims that Apple infringed Samsung's wireless technology. The hearing comes as the two companies also meet in U.S. and Dutch courtrooms and a sales ban on some smartphone models takes effect in the Netherlands. >0600 Sept Import/export prices TOP STORIES >Bank of Korea holds rates as economy cools >Apple wins Samsung tablet ban in Australian court >Obama, S.Korea's Lee to talk trade, N.Korea issue >Lone Star won't appeal stock manipulation verdict >US Congress OKs Korea, Panama, Colombia trade deals

MARKETS >Seoul shares close up as airlines, banks rally >S.Korea won gains on euro hopes, bond yields soften MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits. *Brent crude snapped six sessions of gains on Thursday, trading slightly lower after data showed further declines in oil demand from No. 2 consumer China. *Global stocks fell and oil and copper declined on Thursday after soft Chinese data drove worries about the strength of world economy. *Seoul shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by substantial gains in banks including Hana Financial Group and airlines like Korean Air . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO has decided to slash its investment plans for this year by around 1 trillion won ($865 million). >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will present its Galaxy Nexus smartphone, running on Google's newest operating system, in Hong Kong on Oct 19. >LG International Corp has suspended its commercial vehicle importing business. >Microsoft cooperated with mobile and fixed-line provider KT Corp to build a cloud-based Office program called 'Olleh Office 365,' which was released on Oct 13. >The Korea Fair Trade Commission is investigating LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics over charges of colluding to fix prices on flat-screen TVs and notebook computers.

