WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda starts visit to Seoul >Samsung expands sales ban requests against Apple >N.Korea and U.S. to meet in Geneva next week-report >Daewoo Shipbuilding says wins $1.95 bln orders >Daelim says awarded $1.2 bln won Saudi deal >Woman gets $4 compensation for Korean War killing >S.Korea Sept dept store sales growth at 7-mth low >Motor racing-Double done, Red Bull aim for triple

MARKETS >Seoul shares end up 1.6 pct, resistance seen ahead >S.Korea won rallies to 1-mth high on euro hopes MARKETS >Seoul shares close up as airlines, banks rally >S.Korea won gains on euro hopes, bond yields soften MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough. *Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent in light trading volume on Monday after Germany's finance minister said an upcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive resolution to the euro zone debt crisis. *U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday and the euro slipped, after Germany dashed hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be resolved at next Sunday's summit of European leaders.

*Seoul shares rose on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with a plan to solve its debt problems, lifted by firm gains in crude oil refiners and airlines including S-Oil and Korean Air Line . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp accounted for a combined 8.3 percent share of the U.S. auto market in September, declining from 9.3 percent in August and falling behind Nissan and Honda , according to an American automotive publication.

