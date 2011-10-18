SEOUL, Oct 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in Seoul to meet President Lee Myung-bak at summit. 1130 am press conference. TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >Boeing sees more Dreamliner cancellations, still up >Samsung Life shares fall as CJ Group firms sell >Sept dlr/won NDF buying by offshore investors surge >Hyundai Sec says plans $521.7 mln rights offering >Apple earnings to showcase iPhone strength >S.Korea c.bank to sell 1.8 trln won MSBs on Oct 19 MARKETS >Seoul shares fall after eight-session gain streak >S.Korea won rallies to 1-mth high on euro hopes MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively. *U.S. and Brent crude oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading despite industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showing an unexpected big drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week. * World stocks and the euro edged higher, while the S&P 500 jumped 2 percent on Tuesday following another report on deals to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund. *Seoul shares slipped on Tuesday following eight consecutive sessions of gains and after a German finance minister's warning that an upcoming summit would not produce a fix for the euro zone's debt crisis. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have raised their combined sales goal for next year in the United States and Europe by 2 million vehicles, according to industry sources on Tuesday.

