WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Hyundai Motor to hold launch event for new i30 model. 1000

TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >Japan, S.Korea boost FX swaps amidst uncertainty >Samsung, Google unveil latest Android phone >Daewoo wins $400 mln LNG ship order from Sweden >Hana proposes $803 mln discount on KEB deal >Soccer-Korean military team's ex-coach found dead MARKETS >Seoul shares gain 0.9 pct lifted by automakers >S.Korea won up on euro hopes,Japan/Korea swap deal MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis. *Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with an afternoon sell-off driven by concern that European leaders could fail to contain a worsening euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. stocks fell and the euro edged lower on Wednesday after optimism faded that European leaders will make substantial progress on resolving the euro zone debt crisis at their summit meeting this weekend. *Seoul shares ended up 0.9 percent after volatile trade on Wednesday, with sentiment buoyed by reports of an agreement to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund but rises capped after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold 10 million more smartphones than Apple Inc. in the third quarter, ranking first in the world for the first time, according to industry sources. >KT Corp , South Korea's No. 2 mobile provider, plans to begin Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services from mid-November at the latest. >Shin Jong-kyun, president of Samsung's mobile communication division, said the company would expand the scope and strengthen the degree of its legal action in its patent war against Apple. >GS Group said it will spin off its energy division next year with a focus on renewable energy. The new entity, named GS Energy, will be launched as a wholly owned unit of GS.

