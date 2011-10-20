SEOUL, Oct 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Finance Minister at parliament (tentative) >French Prime Minister Francois Fillon visits, holds press conference with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak >POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, kicks off Asian steelmakers' earnings. It is expected to show earnings little changed from a year ago and give a conservative outlook as a slowing global economy saps steel demand. TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >US, N.Korea to meet, analysts skeptical on progress >North Korea talks drag over uranium enrichment >N.Korea's Kim says ready to resume nuclear talks >LG Display see price drop ease after Q3 disappoints >S.Korea intervened when won fell below 1,200/dlr >Hyundai aims to sell 215,000 new i30 models next yr >Korea Nat'l Oil Corp sells $1 bln unsecure notes >KB, Woori among bidders for Jeil Savings Bank MARKETS >Seoul shares see late selling by refiners, ships >S.Korea won slumps on resurgent euro debt concerns MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon. * Brent crude prices rose on Thursday, recovering from intraday lows after a joint statement from France and Germany eased concerns about deep divisions hampering efforts to resolve Europe's debt problems. * U.S. stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after France and Germany said they would press ahead to solve the euro zone debt crisis, despite setbacks that meant the details might not be settled at a weekend European Union summit. * Seoul shares gave up earlier as much as 0.8 percent gains and ended down 2.7 percent on Thursday, pressured by foreign investor selling and steep falls in banks and shipyards including KB Financial Group and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Board members of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd will return 10 percent of their pay this year to respond to high fuel costs and a lack of orders. >Samsung Group has launched a 'Hospital Package' export business, which includes construction of hospital buildings and electronic health equipment and provision of medical training. >POSCO has rejigged its work system at factories, steel mills and ports to allow workers to have around 90 more days off per year. >KT Corp will cut basic mobile phone fees by 1,000 won next month and launch new plans that will allow users to mix and and match text, voice and data packages. >Hyundai Securities Co Ltd is considering acquiring a brokerage in Indonesia. >S-Oil Corp has begun operation of the world's largest paraxylene plant in southeastern city of Ulsan. >SK Telecom Co Ltd said it hoped to complete a buyout of Hynix Semiconductor by November. >LG Display Co Ltd said it will reconsider all planned new investments, including the construction of a factory in China, in response to weak earnings and LCD panel price drops.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)