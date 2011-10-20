SEOUL, Oct 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Finance Minister at parliament (tentative)
>French Prime Minister Francois Fillon visits, holds press
conference with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak
>POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, kicks off Asian
steelmakers' earnings. It is expected to show earnings little
changed from a year ago and give a conservative outlook as a
slowing global economy saps steel demand.
TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA
>US, N.Korea to meet, analysts skeptical on progress
>North Korea talks drag over uranium enrichment
>N.Korea's Kim says ready to resume nuclear talks
>LG Display see price drop ease after Q3 disappoints
>S.Korea intervened when won fell below 1,200/dlr
>Hyundai aims to sell 215,000 new i30 models next yr
>Korea Nat'l Oil Corp sells $1 bln unsecure notes
>KB, Woori among bidders for Jeil Savings Bank
MARKETS
>Seoul shares see late selling by refiners, ships
>S.Korea won slumps on resurgent euro debt concerns
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back
and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders
sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis
would come soon.
* Brent crude prices rose on Thursday, recovering from intraday
lows after a joint statement from France and Germany eased
concerns about deep divisions hampering efforts to resolve
Europe's debt problems.
* U.S. stocks and the euro rose on Thursday after France and
Germany said they would press ahead to solve the euro zone debt
crisis, despite setbacks that meant the details might not be
settled at a weekend European Union summit.
* Seoul shares gave up earlier as much as 0.8 percent gains and
ended down 2.7 percent on Thursday, pressured by foreign
investor selling and steep falls in banks and shipyards
including KB Financial Group and Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering .
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Board members of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd will return
10 percent of their pay this year to respond to high fuel costs
and a lack of orders.
>Samsung Group has launched a 'Hospital Package'
export business, which includes construction of hospital
buildings and electronic health equipment and provision of
medical training.
>POSCO has rejigged its work system at factories, steel mills
and ports to allow workers to have around 90 more days off per
year.
>KT Corp will cut basic mobile phone fees by 1,000
won next month and launch new plans that will allow users to mix
and and match text, voice and data packages.
>Hyundai Securities Co Ltd is considering acquiring
a brokerage in Indonesia.
>S-Oil Corp has begun operation of the world's
largest paraxylene plant in southeastern city of Ulsan.
>SK Telecom Co Ltd said it hoped to complete a
buyout of Hynix Semiconductor by November.
>LG Display Co Ltd said it will reconsider all
planned new investments, including the construction of a factory
in China, in response to weak earnings and LCD panel price
drops.
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)