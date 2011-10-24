SEOUL, Oct 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Finance ministry, central bank hold policy consultation meeting 0930 >Bank of Korea to release minutes on Sept policy meeting 1600 TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >Interpark picked as preferred bidder for Samsung pr >Seoul vote eyed closely as test run for elections >South Korea sells 20-yr treasury bonds at 4.15 pct MARKETS >Seoul shares soar as automakers, shipyards rally >S.Korea won surges on EU deal progress, bonds slide MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact. *U.S. crude surged to its highest level in more than two months on Monday, outpacing gains in Brent, as volatile trade in key spreads stole the limelight from upbeat Chinese data and optimism over the euro zone. *Global stocks hit a seven-week high on Monday and commodities rallied on optimism European leaders were moving closer to resolving the region's debt crisis as strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment. *Seoul shares advanced on Monday lifted by firm gains in automakers and shipyards, supported further by optimism about a resolution to the eurozone debt crisis and Chinese data that allayed fears of a hard landing. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp's combined sales are expected to increase by only a single-digit percentage point in 2012 in the face of sluggish demand, after four consecutive years of double-digit growth, according to a Hyundai Motor Group official. >Samsung Engineering Co Ltd posted its largest ever quarterly numbers for the July-September period, recording 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in sales and a 212.9 billion won profit. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest nearly 8 trillion won next year in the development and production of non-memory semiconductors.

