WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >China's vice premier Li Keqiang visits Seoul after a trip to North Korea >Seoul mayoral election >Shinhan Financial Group , the country's top financial services firm by market value, projected to post solid third-quarter earnings. >LG Electronics , the world's third-biggest handset maker, is expected to post a disappointing quarterly profit on widened handset losses, as it struggles in the smartphone battle with the likes of Apple, Samsung and HTC. TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >Hyundai, Kia target about 7 mln vehicle sales in 20

>Two S.Korea c.bank members voted for rate hike in S >S.Korea order on Lone Star's KEB stake seen in Nov >Hynix bid deadline delayed to Nov 10 -shareholder >S.Korea considers extending short selling ban >Hyundai Oilbank hires Citi, BofA Merrill for $2 bln MARKETS >Seoul shares give up gains, end down 0.5 pct >S.Korea won edges up, gains capped ahead of EU summ

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, while major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks. * U.S. oil prices shot to a 12-week high on Tuesday in a second day of frenetic spread trading, with dealers racing to claw back a record discount versus Europe's Brent as they gave in to evidence of tightening supplies. *World stocks and the euro stumbled on Tuesday after the cancellation of a meeting of European finance ministers raised doubts that an upcoming summit will result in a clear plan to rein in Europe's debt crisis. *Seoul shares gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, pressured by falls in technology and chemical issues including LG Electronics and Honam Petrochemical . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd finished development of a "nano green" memory chip that can reduce power consumption at data centers, according to the company.

