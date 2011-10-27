SEOUL, Oct 28 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Sept current account data 0800
>KB Financial Group , the parent of South Korea's top
mortgage lender Kookmin, is expected to report stabile earnings
for the third quarter after a brutal 2010 on the cusp of massive
job cuts and soured construction loans.
>Samsung Electronics , the world's top technology
firm in terms of revenue, is expected to post lower profit, but
its strong smartphone business will help offset some of the
weakness.
>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta attends the 43rd Security
Consultative Meeting with South Korea.
*U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as an agreement by
European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt
crisis lifted a cloud hovering over markets.
*Crude oil futures rallied more than 4 percent on Thursday,
primed by a deal on Greek debt that many analysts said bodes
well for resolving the euro zone crisis.
*A long-awaited plan to staunch the European debt crisis sparked
euphoria across financial markets on Thursday, driving up the
euro and the price of world stocks and commodities, while
thrashing the dollar.
*Seoul shares posted their highest close in 12 weeks on
Thursday, buoyed by an agreement among European leaders to beef
up the region's bailout fund and rallies in steelmakers and
shipyards including POSCO and Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering .
>GS Caltex Corp has begun operation of its second
chemical combination factory in Suzhou, China, with a production
capacity of 37,000 tonnes per year.
>Samsung Electronics has launched an inspection of its home
appliance department to boost its market competitiveness.
