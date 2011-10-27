SEOUL, Oct 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Sept current account data 0800 >KB Financial Group , the parent of South Korea's top mortgage lender Kookmin, is expected to report stabile earnings for the third quarter after a brutal 2010 on the cusp of massive job cuts and soured construction loans. >Samsung Electronics , the world's top technology firm in terms of revenue, is expected to post lower profit, but its strong smartphone business will help offset some of the weakness. >U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta attends the 43rd Security Consultative Meeting with South Korea. TOP STORIES, REUTERS KOREA >S. Korea Q3 growth slows as global demand cools >Hyundai Q3 net up 21 pct; meets forecast >Hynix takes a bruising in Q3 >Australian court to fast-track Samsung >Korea Inv & Sec to issue $645 mln shares >Hyundai sees rising competition

MARKETS >Seoul shares at 12-week closing high >S.Korea won roars to 5-week high

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as an agreement by European leaders to help contain the region's two-year debt crisis lifted a cloud hovering over markets. *Crude oil futures rallied more than 4 percent on Thursday, primed by a deal on Greek debt that many analysts said bodes well for resolving the euro zone crisis. *A long-awaited plan to staunch the European debt crisis sparked euphoria across financial markets on Thursday, driving up the euro and the price of world stocks and commodities, while thrashing the dollar. *Seoul shares posted their highest close in 12 weeks on Thursday, buoyed by an agreement among European leaders to beef up the region's bailout fund and rallies in steelmakers and shipyards including POSCO and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >GS Caltex Corp has begun operation of its second chemical combination factory in Suzhou, China, with a production capacity of 37,000 tonnes per year. >Samsung Electronics has launched an inspection of its home appliance department to boost its market competitiveness.

