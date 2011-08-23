SEOUL, Aug 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Ulan-Ude near Lake Baikal >Seoul citizens vote on free school lunch programme >Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan will deliver a speech at a private sector conference on derivatives products (0900) and then attend a parliamentary budget committee (1000) >Hearing on stock manipulation charges against Lone Star and the former head of its Korean operation MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks saw a rebound on Tuesday on the back of institutional buying, as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks following recent heavy losses. *U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope a four-week rout was nearing an end. *Oil rose on Tuesday along with equities on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might indicate fresh stimulus measures later this week, with oil also drawing support from fighting in Libya and disrupted Nigerian exports. *World stocks rallied, oil rose and the dollar slipped on Tuesday on speculation the Federal Reserve may signal more stimulus is ahead for the U.S. economy.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Seoul must change to 'trustpolitik' with North-Park >S.Korea Q2 foreign debt growth eases despite flows >Q+A-What is North Korea's leader doing in Russia? >Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $678 mln Hyundai Merchant >GS E&C says wins $738 mln deals in Kuwait >S.Korea KIC says reinvested half of BofA dividend

MARKETS >Seoul shares post rebound after selloff >S.Korea won rises on stocks rally, foreign future

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>South Korean President Lee Myung-bak signed an agreement with his Uzbekistan counterpart on a $4.16 billion deal to build chemical plants and a gas pipeline in Uzbekistan.