SEOUL, Aug 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Wi Sung-lac travels to China amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts to revive long-stalled multilateral nuclear disarmament talks with North Korea.(All day) MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday as heavy waves of program selling pushed the broad market down. *U.S. stocks posted strong gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safer assets like gold in volatile trading.

*Brent oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, but U.S. prices slipped as traders weighed expectations for the eventual return of Libyan oil exports against a surprise dip in crude inventories in the United States. *Gold sold off in the biggest one-day percentage drop since December 2008, during the financial crisis, while the dollar rose on Wednesday on bets a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week will not reveal any major initiatives.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA

TOP STORIES >Samsung joins Apple in emerging markets smartphone >Hyundai Motor, union seals tentative wage deal >Hanwha Chemical to bid for Indonesia's Sulfindo >Korea's GS Construction wins $611 mln Uzbek order >Samsung Engineering wins $817 mln deal in Uzbek >CJ consortium requests discount Korea Express buy

MARKETS >Seoul shares resume slide, programme selling weigh >South Korean won falls after two-day gain

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd has won a $280 million deal to build a floating storage and regasification vessel. >GM Korea, the Korean unit of U.S. automaker General Motors Co , plans to unveil its new midsize Malibu sedan at next month's Frankfurt International Motor Show. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)