SEOUL, Aug 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Hyundai Motor union set to vote on a tentative wage deal, with results likely to be released early Saturday >Q2 consolidated fiscal balance (1000) MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks edged higher on Thursday following Wall Street's rises as investors sought shares beaten down in the recent rout. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy. *Oil rose on Thursday due to concerns about Hurricane Irene's impact on U.S. East Coast fuel supplies and fighting in Libya.

*World stocks dropped and the U.S. dollar rose against the yen on Thursday as investors lowered their expectations that the Federal Reserve would signal a dramatic rescue for the economy this week.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Jobs move cracks door open for Apple rival Samsung >Apple fans pay tribute to industry icon Jobs >Samsung boost from Dutch court, Jobs resignation >Korea reckless consumers edge toward debt precipice >S.Koreans' inflation expectations hit 29-mth high >Korea fin min sees unexpectedly high Aug inflation >LG Chem JV invest $4bln in Kazakh petrochem complex >SK Telecom says no plan to bid for Hulu MARKETS >Seoul shares enjoy small gain, Hynix up >South Korean won falls, eyes on Bernanke IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hackers who accessed the personal information of 35 million customers of SK Communications Co Ltd used the data to obtain credit cards, according to a credit card industry source.