SEOUL, Aug 29 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >July current account balance 0800 MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares logged on Friday their first weekly gain after four consecutive week of losses, rising 0.8 percent on the day, with institutions buying battered heavyweights. *Wall Street posted its first weekly gain in more than a month as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy at the U.S. central bank's September meeting. *Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Friday as Hurricane Irene targeted the U.S. East Coast and traders weighed comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy

*World stocks rose 1 percent and the dollar fell on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for future U.S. economic stimulus.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Jobs move cracks door open for Apple rival Samsung >Apple fans pay tribute to industry icon Jobs >Samsung boost from Dutch court, Jobs resignation >Korea reckless consumers edge toward debt precipic >S.Koreans' inflation expectations hit 29-mth high >Korea fin min sees unexpectedly high Aug inflation >LG Chem JV invest $4bln in Kazakh complex >SK Telecom says no plan to bid for Hulu MARKETS >Seoul shares up, book first weekly gain in five >South Korean won ends up, reserves 4-week slide IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Kia Motors , South Korea's second-largest automaker, will start producing the Optima sedan at its plant in the U.S. state of Georgia from September. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's 3D Smart TV was selected as one of the best products throughout Europe in surveys conducted by a German magazine. >Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo donated 500 billion won ($462 million) to underprivileged children, a record donation by an individual in South Korea. >LG Electronics Inc has taken over Daewoo E&T, the country's third-largest water processing firm, as it moves to to set up a joint water treatment venture with Japan's Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd in October. ($1 = 1081.800 Korean Won)