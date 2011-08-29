SEOUL, Aug 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Business sentiment index for September released 0600 MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares gained for the third straight session Monday, encouraged by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's forecasts that the U.S. economy could avoid another recession, as investors chased key exporters. *U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe. *Brent crude rose a fifth straight session on Monday as equities rallied on a rise in consumer spending, strong financials and relief that damage from Hurricane Irene was less severe than expected. *Stocks rallied on Monday along with oil after a merger between two major banks in Greece gave investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of Europe. TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >LG Display cuts capex; tablet boom hits LCD TVs >S.Korea July short-term debt shrinks on controls >Athletics-World's fastest man takes his time >Samsung delay Australia tablet sale on Apple suit >SK Telecom wins 1.8 GHz spectrum for $920 mln >Samsung C&T says wins $400 mln orders >S.Korea large firms confidence at 29-mth low-survey >S.Korean gov't may have to cut growth target -media >Samsung launches mobile instant messaging tool IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy >Daewoo International Corp and Samsung C&T Corp are competing for a $1 billion power plant deal in Uzbekistan

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)