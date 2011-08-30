SEOUL, Aug 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >South Korean President Lee Myung-bak due to conduct a partial cabinet reshuffle under which the unification minister is widely expected to be removed >South Korea July industrial output 0800 >SK Telecom holds meeting to approve decision to spin off platform operation 0900

REUTERS NEWS >Samsung unveils 3 smartphones to run own platforM >Hyundai E&C wins $1.5 bln deal in Vietnam >S.Korea KOMIP seeks 490,000 T coal for Oct-Dec

MARKETS >Seoul shares up for 4th session >S.Korea won rises but checked ahead of output data MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday, with foreign investors turning net buyers after a bank merger deal in Greece and positive U.S. consumer spending data lifted sentiment. * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday in a volatile session, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act again to stimulate the economy. * Brent crude rose for a sixth straight session to a four-week high on Tuesday, boosted by concerns about gasoline supplies, optimism about fresh economic stimulus and the threat of fresh storms. *Gold, oil and bonds surged on Tuesday while Wall Street rebounded in choppy trade after the latest Federal Reserve minutes boosted expectations policymakers will act again to try to stimulate the economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO has agreed to invest 480 billion won ($447.9 million) to increase annual production of nickel with joint venture partner SMSP by 54,000 tonnes.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1071.700 Korean Won) (Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)