SEOUL, Aug 31 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your
feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom
at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
>South Korean President Lee Myung-bak due to conduct a partial
cabinet reshuffle under which the unification minister is widely
expected to be removed
>South Korea July industrial output
0800
>SK Telecom holds meeting to approve decision to
spin off platform operation 0900
REUTERS NEWS
>Samsung unveils 3 smartphones to run own platforM
>Hyundai E&C wins $1.5 bln deal in Vietnam
>S.Korea KOMIP seeks 490,000 T coal for Oct-Dec
MARKETS
>Seoul shares up for 4th session
>S.Korea won rises but checked ahead of output data
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday, with foreign investors
turning net buyers after a bank merger deal in Greece and
positive U.S. consumer spending data lifted sentiment.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday in a
volatile session, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act
again to stimulate the economy.
* Brent crude rose for a sixth straight session to a four-week
high on Tuesday, boosted by concerns about gasoline supplies,
optimism about fresh economic stimulus and the threat of fresh
storms.
*Gold, oil and bonds surged on Tuesday while Wall Street
rebounded in choppy trade after the latest Federal Reserve
minutes boosted expectations policymakers will act again to try
to stimulate the economy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>POSCO has agreed to invest 480 billion won ($447.9
million) to increase annual production of nickel with joint
venture partner SMSP by 54,000 tonnes.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest [Press]
KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1071.700 Korean Won)
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)