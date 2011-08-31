(Refiles to correct month for auto sales figures)

SEOUL, Sept 1 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >August CPI data 0800 >August PMI 0900 >August trade balance 0900 >Carmakers including Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors report August sales figures. Throughout day

REUTERS NEWS >All aboard for cruising, North Korean style >Less than meets the eye in Korea's strong exports >China, Russia rush to rebuild North Korea transport >S.Korea July factory output falls, misses forecasts >CJ Group cuts acquisition price for Korea Express >S.Korea says Aug 1-29 exports rise 22.9 pct yr/yr >Samsung says not planning sharp cut in LCD output >Athletics-Kaniskina wins 20km wsalk, breaks curse

MARKETS >Seoul shares gain for fifth day as auto shares gain >S.Korea won near 4-wk high, Aug CPI data eyed MARKET SNAPSHOTS *South Korean stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, but the benchmark still posted its worst monthly run since the global financial crisis amid fears of another downturn. *U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year on an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession *Brent crude futures rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday, lifted by a sharp drawdown in U.S. gasoline stockpiles and as North Sea production issues kept European crude supplies tight. *Stock markets around the world rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses as hopes for more help from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove buying in equities, oil and metals. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ranked first in the U.S. handset market followed by LG Electronics Inc in the May-July period. >South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank has signed a contract with the Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM) to manage DBM for four years.

