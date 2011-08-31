(Refiles to correct month for auto sales figures)
>August CPI data 0800
>August PMI 0900
>August trade balance 0900
>Carmakers including Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
report August sales figures. Throughout day
*South Korean stocks rose for a fifth straight session on
Wednesday, but the benchmark still posted its worst monthly run
since the global financial crisis amid fears of another
downturn.
*U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year on
an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several
days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit
downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession
*Brent crude futures rose for a seventh straight day on
Wednesday, lifted by a sharp drawdown in U.S. gasoline
stockpiles and as North Sea production issues kept European
crude supplies tight.
*Stock markets around the world rose for a fourth straight day
on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses as hopes for more
help from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove buying in equities, oil
and metals.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ranked first in the U.S.
handset market followed by LG Electronics Inc in the
May-July period.
>South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank has
signed a contract with the Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM) to
manage DBM for four years.
