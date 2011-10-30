SEOUL, Oct 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet fashion on Friday, edging higher as the market took a breather after rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to stem its debt crisis.

*Oil prices retreated on Friday in light volume trading as uncertainties about Europe's plan to tackle its debt problems prompted some profit taking after the previous session's rally. * U.S. and European shares took a breather on Friday after a strong rally on a long-awaited euro zone rescue deal, but a weak sale of Italian bonds showed investor confidence in the agreement was shaky. *Seoul shares edged up on Friday as investor sentiment was buoyed by an agreement on Europe's debt crisis, but falls in technology and defensive stocks including LG Electronics and SK Telecom dented upside momentum. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >ISU Chemical Co Ltd plans to invest 2.3 trillion won ($2.08 billion) over 10 years to construct a petrochemical complex in China, according to industry sources. >Sony Corp is pulling out of its joint LCD panel venture with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , according to a Japanese newspaper report.

