MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet fashion
on Friday, edging higher as the market took a breather after
rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to stem its debt crisis.
*Oil prices retreated on Friday in light volume trading as
uncertainties about Europe's plan to tackle its debt problems
prompted some profit taking after the previous session's
rally.
* U.S. and European shares took a breather on Friday after a
strong rally on a long-awaited euro zone rescue deal, but a weak
sale of Italian bonds showed investor confidence in the
agreement was shaky.
*Seoul shares edged up on Friday as investor sentiment was
buoyed by an agreement on Europe's debt crisis, but falls in
technology and defensive stocks including LG Electronics
and SK Telecom dented upside
momentum.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>ISU Chemical Co Ltd plans to invest 2.3 trillion
won ($2.08 billion) over 10 years to construct a petrochemical
complex in China, according to industry sources.
>Sony Corp is pulling out of its joint LCD panel
venture with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , according
to a Japanese newspaper report.
