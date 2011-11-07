SEOUL, Nov 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Google chairman Eric Schmidt visiting Korea; to hold a press conference and meet executives of Samsung Electronics and other Korean firms. >Vietnam President Truong Tan Sang meets South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in Seoul. TOP STORIES >Morgan Stanley Private Equity buys Korea restaurant >Daewoo Shipbuilding eyes wind turbine maker Bard >Cash-rich cos sit tight, fearing govt meddling >Japan, Korean firms win Kenya geothermal contract

MARKETS >Seoul shares end lower; seen rangebound this week

>S.Korea won retreats on euro doubts, bonds up

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headline from Europe. *Brent crude prices rose on Monday to a more than seven-week peak on elevated concerns about Iran's nuclear program and on hopes that a new Greek government will allow Europe to contain its debt crisis. *The euro fell in a choppy session on Monday as uncertainty in Italy fueled concern the euro zone's third-biggest economy would be sucked deeper into the region's debt crisis, while gold rose on its safe haven appeal. *Seoul shares gave up initial modest gains and ended slightly lower on Monday after strong rises in the previous session, with investors disappointed by a lack of progress at the G20 summit and U.S. economic data. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc said it planned to use proceeds from its recent rights offering to invest 610.9 billion won ($546.9 million) to revitalise its smartphone sales. >LG Chem Ltd has entered the European energy storage system market by signing a contract to supply lithium ion batteries and battery management systems to Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd .

