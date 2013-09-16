By Joyce Lee
| SEOUL, Sept 16
SEOUL, Sept 16 Top decision makers in South
Korea's 8.3 trillion won ($7.64 billion) fighter jet tender have
briefed the president on the outcome of an assessment process
and told her that Boeing Co's F-15 Silent Eagle was the
sole eligible bid, a source with knowledge of the process told
Reuters.
The country's defence minister, the head of the Defense
Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the air force
chief of staff were at the briefing on Friday, said the source,
who was briefed on the meeting.
The source could not be identified due to the sensitivity of
the closed-door meeting. A spokesman for DAPA confirmed the
meeting had taken place, but declined to comment on what was
discussed.
Boeing's F-15SE fighter was the only one of three bids that
came in under budget. Rivals Lockheed Martin Corp's
costlier F-35 stealth fighter and the Eurofighter consortium's
Typhoon were both over budget.
The closely fought tender will be scrutinised by a final
decision-making committee chaired by the defence minister. The
committee meeting is expected to be held next week, the DAPA
spokesman said, but a date had not been set.
The new jets are being acquired to partially replace ageing
F-4 and F-5 jets.
Debate has intensified as the tender decision has drawn
closer and 15 South Korean former air force chiefs signed a
petition in late August opposing the selection of the F-15SE,
saying it lacked the stealth capabilities of more modern
aircraft.
While it is still possible that the tender could be made
void by President Park Geun-hye, she has more pressing budgetary
issues to address and needs to fund ambitious social spending
pledges that helped her win a presidential election last year.
"Unlike the last administration, the Park administration has
comparatively little interest in this programme," said Yang Uk,
a senior research fellow at the Korea Defence and Security
Forum.
"With this year's tax revenue expected to be several
trillion won short of target, the government is likely to stick
with the current tender instead of possibly increasing the
budget down the line," he said.
On Friday, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok told a
parliamentary hearing that South Korea faced a 2013 revenue
shortfall of up to 8 trillion won ($7.37 billon).
Lockheed Martin and Eurofighter declined to comment on the
status of the tender while Boeing said in a written statement
that it was waiting for the tender process to be completed.