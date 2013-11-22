BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
DUBAI Nov 22 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it was honored that South Korea was pursuing a "5th generation F-35 solution" to meet its security needs, and said it remained committed to the offset package it submitted in the fighter competition.
"We will continue to work closely with the U.S. government to meet the Republic of Korea Air Force's fighter requirements," said spokesman Eric Schnaible.
"Lockheed Martin is committed to meeting Korea's offset requirements including support and technology transfer for KF-X."
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a sharp decline and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the world's biggest economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.