* First F-35 delivery expected in 2018
* Military chiefs say stealth technology imperative
* Second order for 20 warplanes still open, delivery in 2023
(Adds Lockheed statement)
By Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korea will buy 40 Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 stealth fighter jets, the country's
military chiefs decided on Friday, with the first delivery
expected in 2018, settling a drawn-out process to beef up the
country's defences.
A Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting agreed that South Korea
would be best served by buying warplanes with the most advanced
stealth technology and electronic warfare capability.
The meeting of top brass modified required capabilities for
a stronger deterrence against rival North Korea. The two Koreas
remain technically at war since the 1950-53 conflict ended in a
truce rather than a peace treaty.
Their decision will be put to a committee chaired by the
defence minister for final approval.
"What fits into modified requirement operational
capabilities is limited to that model," said defence ministry
spokesman Kim Min-seok when asked if the military would choose
the F-35 given the revised requirements.
Lockheed Martin welcomed the news and said it remained
committed to a package of technology transfers and other
projects to satisfy Korea's offset requirements, despite a cut
in the number of jets to be ordered.
The offset package includes a new military communications
satellite, support for South Korean efforts to develop a new
KF-X fighter jet, and a cyber warfare training centre.
"We put a bunch of projects on the table and we're not
backing away," Randy Howard, Lockheed's South Korea F-35
campaign director, told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I'm
confident we can find a way to preserve the projects that have
been offered."
Friday's decision sets in motion South Korea's single
biggest defence procurement.
South Korea was initially expected to give the greenlight to
Boeing Co's F-15, as the aircraft was the only one among
three fighter jets in the race to fall within Seoul's budget.
Under South Korean law, only bids on or under budget are
considered.
But in September, South Korea decided to re-examine the
terms of the 8.3 trillion Korean won ($7.81 billion) tender to
buy 60 fighter jets after rejecting Boeing's bid.
At the time, South Korea mentioned its need for an advanced,
radar-evading jet, later mirrored by the Air Force asking for
enhanced technological requirements for the jets and bolstering
Lockheed's chances with the F-35.
Boeing said in a statement it remained confident its F-15,
"with its superior speed, range and payload, combined with cost
and schedule certainty, is what Korea needs to meet its defence
needs and address the growing fighter gap".
Officials with the third bidder, Europe's Eurofighter
was not immediately available for comment.
GEOSTRATEGIC CONCERNS
South Korea's shift toward the F-35 has been influenced by
Japan's decision to order the stealth fighter and China's
development of indigenous stealth fighters.
There were concerns in South Korea that not acquiring a
stealth fighter would result in a major capability gap between
its neighbours.
"One of the biggest reasons this programme was first
envisioned was to strengthen the air force's power as nearby
nations announced their plans to adopt stealth fighter jets,"
said Kim Jong-ha, dean of the Graduate School of National
Defense & Strategy at Hannam University.
The remaining 20 fighter jets to be acquired by South Korea
will be open to various models, defence ministry spokesman Kim
said, and are expected to be delivered from 2023.
Given the renewed process, the military and the finance
ministry will redesign the budget size, officials said.
"We expect to firm up the total budget size after
discussions with the related ministry," said Oh Tae-shik, a
senior official at the country's arms procurement agency.
Analysts say that as the delivery for a further 20 warplanes
is still a decade away, South Korea will likely seek an even
more advanced jet than the F-35.
($1 = 1062.8750 Korean won)
(Additonal reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa in DUBAI; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence and Matt Driskill)