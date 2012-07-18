SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's top four local
commercial banks are being investigated by the anti-trust agency
in relation to a probe into suspected collusion in setting
three-month certificate of deposit rates, officials said on
Wednesday.
Officials at Kookmin Bank, Woori Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana
Bank said the Fair Trade Commission was conducting inspections.
They gave no further details.
The commission inspected at least nine local brokerages on
Tuesday in connection with the investigation.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik
Yoo & Kim Coghill)