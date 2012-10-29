HONG KONG Oct 30 South Korean scientists have copied the structure of a firefly's underbelly to create what they say is an improved and cheaper LED lens that they hope will one day be used in smartphones, televisions and other devices.

In a paper published on Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, the scientists described how they were inspired by the firefly, a bright and efficient source of natural light.

"We made a new LED lens (copying) the nanostructure of the firefly lantern," said lead author Ki-Hun Jeong, associate professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science of Technology's department of bio and brain engineering.

By copying the structure of the firefly's three-layered lower abdomen, Jeong and colleagues managed to do away with an expensive component in existing LED (light-emitting diode) lamps.

Fireflies produce light from the lower abdomen to attract mates and prey.

"By having this structure, it is comparable to the conventional anti-reflection coating of existing LED lights which is very expensive," Jeong said.

"Our lens has a curvature, which is very similar to the anti-reflection coating, so we can minimise the lens price." (Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Nick Macfie)