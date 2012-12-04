UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Suspected foot-and-mouth found in a cow early on Tuesday
* Govt later confirms the case tested negative for disease (Adds govt's negative confirmation)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 4 South Korea said tests were negative for a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease after earlier vowing to make thorough checks not to repeat a 2010-2011 nationwide outbreak that cost it about 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion).
The agriculture ministry said early on Tuesday that the suspected case was reported in one out of five cows at a farm in the county of Cheongdo, northern Gyeongsang province, about 350 kilometres southeast of Seoul.
A separate statement emailed by the ministry late on Tuesday showed that tests showed the case did not prove to be the disease.
Asia's fourth-largest economy, a net importer of beef and pork, slaughtered a total of 3.48 million animals - mostly hogs - and conducted a nationwide vaccination to contain a foot and mouth outbreak from November 2010 to April 2011.
($1 = 1083.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Jane Baird)
