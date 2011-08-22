SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's $35 billion sovereign wealth fund is considering investing another $50 million in Bank of America shares on top of $100 million worth it bought early this year, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) has suffered large valuation losses from a 2008 investment of about $2 billion in Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America later that year.

The Maeil Business Newspaper quoted a source with knowledge of KIC's investment plans as saying KIC would probably put in the additional $50 million before the end of the year.

The report appeared on the early edition of the newspaper's Aug. 23 copy, distributed late on Monday.

KIC was set up in 2005 to manage part of the country's sovereign wealth and is now managing $35 billion entrusted by the government and the central bank.

Media relations officials at the KIC could not confirm the newspaper report. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by John Stonestreet)