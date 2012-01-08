SEOUL Jan 8 South Korea's National
Pension Service (NPS), the world's fourth largest pension fund,
said on Sunday it has obtained landmark approval from China's
securities regulator allowing it to invest in the Chinese
securities market.
The approval was officially granted on Wednesday by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) scheme, NPS
said in a statement.
NPS, also the largest South Korean institutional investor
with 346 trillion won ($298 billion) in assets under management
as of the end of November, said the QFII approval was the first
of its kind given to one of the world's four top pension funds.
The QFII scheme was launched in 2002 to allow authorised
foreign institutional investors to trade yuan-denominated
mainland stocks and bonds with the CSRC approval through a quota
set by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Under the scheme, qualified foreign institutions are
permitted to convert foreign currency into renminbi to invest in
the Chinese securities market.
According to NPS's asset allocation plans, it would raise
the proportion of investment in foreign stocks and bonds to its
total assets to about 20 percent by 2016 from 12.9 percent as of
end-November.
