SEOUL, July 16 South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 2.45 million tonnes in
June, a 15.5 percent rise on an annual basis, while its
January-June imports declined 1.6 percent on the year, customs
data showed on Sunday.
Details of June imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in
mmBtu):
June 2012 June 2011
Indonesia 811,950/ $14.91 449,945/ $13.47
Qatar 749,805/ $18.74 485,408/ $16.09
Oman 243,350/ $19.26 240,663/ $16.18
Nigeria 175,152/ $15.96 -
Malaysia 169,772/ $18.71 225,615/ $15.41
Yemen 131,557/ $ 9.11 312,322/ $ 7.51
Australia 63,969/ $17.26 -
Egypt 54,773/ $13.23 -
Brunei 47,980/ $20.08 64,381/ $15.18
Trinidad Tobago - 150,187/ $10.16
Equatorial Guinea - 67,270/ $12.60
Peru - 62,876/ $12.28
Russia - 60,323/ $12.88
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 2,448,308/ $16.67 2,118,990/ $13.44
Details for January-June imports are as follows (in tonnes,
in mmBtu)
January-June 2012 January-June 2011
Qatar 5,013,180/ $18.04 4,018,193/ $13.66
Indonesia 4,476,788/ $14.10 3,204,126/ $12.05
Oman 2,005,346/ $18.46 2,259,796/ $13.62
Malaysia 1,719,635/ $12.18 2,004,031/ $ 9.08
Russia 1,149,919/ $ 7.41 1,715,765/ $ 7.14
Yemen 1,128,741/ $ 6.91 1,445,490/ $ 6.88
Nigeria 1,028,971/ $14.60 362,312/ $ 9.71
Trinidad Tobago 615,927/ $11.73 668,458/ $10.32
Egypt 424,617/ $14.20 269,695/ $11.65
Brunei 365,827/ $17.59 433,888/ $13.27
Australia 184,052/ $14.87 613,335/ $10.51
Equatorial Guinea 117,544/ $13.75 776,061/ $11.99
U.S. 57,064/ $17.71 112,888/ $10.90
Algeria 55,243/ $17.49 -
Belgium 52,422/ $18.02 -
Peru - 750,598/ $10.30
Norway - 57,781/ $10.32
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 18,395,276/ $14.67 18,692,417/ $11.20
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin, Jane Chung)