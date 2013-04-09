* GM execs warn Korea losing edge due to rising labour
costs, currency
* Production shift, new work shift key agenda for wage talks
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 9 General Motors Co has
warned it could shift operations from South Korea in the longer
term due to rising tension with the North, angering its Korean
union which accuses the firm of using the instability as
leverage ahead of tough annual labour talks.
North Korea has issued a stream of threats of war with South
Korea and the United States in recent weeks, and on Tuesday it
effectively shut down an industrial park operated with South
Korea a few kilometres inside its border.
The rhetoric prompted GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson to say
late last week that the company, which has four car
manufacturing plants and one transmission factory in South
Korea, was making contingency plans for employee safety there.
Akerson said it would be difficult to shift production from
South Korea, but that the continued escalation of tensions on
the Korean peninsula would cause the No.1 U.S. automaker to look
at moving production long-term.
The comments also come as GM's Korean labour union, which
staged the first strike in four years last year over a new shift
system, is gearing up for annual wage negotiations and talks on
a broader potential restructuring of its production system.
"It is a message by Akerson to the union saying 'don't make
excessive demands'... They want to make the union feel jittery,"
Choi Jong-hak, a union spokesman, told Reuters. "It is a threat,
as the labour union here is seen as a stumbling block for its
restructuring of its global production system."
COMPETITIVE EDGE
South Korea is one of biggest overseas manufacturing bases
for GM, producing more than four out of 10 Chevrolet vehicles
sold globally, but it has been losing its competitive edge due
to a fraught relationship with the trade union and a rising won
currency, executives have said.
GM Korea told its union in November that it would not
produce the next-generation Cruze compact in South Korea,
prompting speculation the output may move to Europe to support
GM's ailing Opel unit.
Akerson's intervention followed a series of warnings from
other GM executives that labour issues are one of the key
business risks it has to deal with in South Korea.
"We want... to move to a much more collaborative
relationship like we have with our trade unions all around the
world," Tim Lee, GM's international operations chief, said at a
recent news conference in Bupyeong, near Seoul.
GM's Korean union, which starts summer wage talks later this
month, is known for its uncompromising stance. Union activists
have in the past stormed into executives' offices to press their
demands - in one case in pursuit of better canteen meals - and
have threatened "a war" should GM Korea move output overseas.
"It's not different when you look after a child," Sergio
Rocha, head of GM Korea, told Reuters in a recent interview.
"I'm not saying that the union is a child. I'm just saying you
need to teach, coach, guide, instruct, support until they go by
themselves."
KEY MANUFACTURING SITE
GM, like other big U.S. automakers, has for the past several
years used a two-tier wage structure in the United States to
bring labour costs closer to overseas rivals, with new hires
paid a lower initial wage than their veteran unionised peers.
Increasing flexibility at its South Korean operations is
seen as critical for GM's global ambitions, because the unit
serves so many other markets, especially Europe.
GM, South Korea's second-biggest automaker after Hyundai
Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia,
exports 85 percent of cars manufactured there.
"If you look to the past 10 years, the cost of labour in
Korea has increased too much. One of the few countries that has
increased its labour costs higher than Korea is Spain for
example. I don't need to tell you what's going on in Spain today
right?" Rocha said.
"Is this the right place to invest? ... we're taking
a bet that may be a risk for the future of the industry here,"
he said, citing the rising won and a potential increase in
labour costs stemming from ongoing litigation with the union.
Labour risks make it even less attractive to maintain
production in South Korea given the domestic dominance of
Hyundai and Kia, which control more than 70 percent of the
market. GM's Korean market share is less than 10 percent.
South Korea is the world's fifth-biggest auto manufacturing
country after China, the United States, Japan and Germany, but
in terms of domestic market it ranks 11th, according to data
from IHS Automotive.
"We are not as optimistic about the Korean production
location," Henner Lehne, director at IHS Automotive, said,
noting "strong movements to other production locations" by
Hyundai Motor.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with Kia
Motors, saw its global sales more than double over
eight years until last year, but was assembling just 43 percent
of its total output in South Korea in 2012, almost half the
level in 2004, data from the company shows.