BRIEF-Crypto-currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack issue now resolved
* Issue of apparent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on exchange has now been resolved - status page Source text: http://bit.ly/2mcJxsv
SEOUL, July 29 KT Corp., South Korea's No. 2 wireless service provider, apologised on Sunday after personal data of millions of mobile phone subscribers was hacked.
It is the latest in a string of large-scale personal information hacking cases in one of the world's most wired countries.
Police said two computer programmers had been arrested for hacking personal data of about 8.7 million KT subscribers. KT claims a mobile service subscription membership of 16 million.
Police were also investigating seven others suspected of having purchased and used the hacked KT data, which included names, resident registration numbers and phone numbers.
"We deeply apologise for worrying you," KT said in a statement. The company said it had blocked any further illegal access to data. The hacking began in February.
In November, more than 13 million subscribers of Nexon Korea Corp, a leading game developer, fell victim to a hacking attack.
Months before the Nexon Korea case, information of up to 35 million users of an internet portal and blogging site operated by SK Comms, the country's top mobile service provider, was attacked by hackers from China. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BERLIN, Feb 22 U.S. Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin has reassured International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that he wants to work with the global lender and has expressed an interest in financial stability, the IMF boss said on Wednesday.
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.