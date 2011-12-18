SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea's Hyosung Corp
said on Sunday its unlisted affiliate, Hyosung Power
& Industrial Systems Performance Group, has signed a 270 billion
won ($233 million) contract to build eight electricity
substations in Qatar.
Under the contract, Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems, a
leading electrical equipment and industrial machinery provider,
will build six 220-kilovolt and two 66-kilovolt electrical
transformer substations by the end of 2013.
Hyosung added the affiliate will be responsible not only for
the construction but also for engineering and procurement for
the Qatar project.
In the previous Qatar deal, Hyosung Power and Industrial
Systems clinched a 130 billion won order to build three 132-KV
and two 66-KV substations in the Middle Eastern country, which
are scheduled to be completed next year, according to the
company.
(Reporting by Sung-Won Shim; Editing by Robert Birsel)