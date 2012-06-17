SEOUL, June 17 Hyundai Heavy Industries
, the world's largest shipbuilder, has won three
orders worth a total $600 million to build oil and gas rigs.
Hyundai said in a statement it had won a $400 million order
for a 35,000-tonne offshore oil platform scheduled to be
delivered by August 2015. It did not identify the oil major
which placed the order.
The other two orders are each worth $100 million.
One is to build a semi-submersible drilling rig for LLOG of
the United States, which has an option exercisable to order an
additional structure.
The other is for six "land plant modules" capable of
producing 200 million cubic feet of natural gas and 10,000
barrels of oil a day for an unnamed U.S. oil major, with
scheduled delivery in June 2015.
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie)