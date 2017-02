SEOUL Sep 18 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Sunday it has won a $400 million deal to build two LNG carriers for BW Maritime Pte Ltd, part of Singapore's BW Group.

Under the contract signed on Friday, Hyundai Heavy Industries is scheduled to deliver one of the two vessels in the second half of 2014 and the other in the first half of 2015. The contract included an option for two additional vessels, the company said in a statement.

The world's top shipbuilder added that the company and its subsidiary, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co Ltd, had this year obtained orders for eight LNG carriers and two LNG-FSRUs (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit). (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Robert Birsel)