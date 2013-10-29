* S.Korea nuclear programme won't change drastically -IAEA
official
* Few reasons to reduce S.Korea nuclear capacity -IAEA
official
* UAE confident KEPCO can deliver nuclear projects -minister
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 South Korea may struggle to
cut its reliance on nuclear power, as a working group has
suggested it do, because the country has no natural resources to
fill its huge energy requirements, the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.
Seoul is under pressure to rethink nuclear power following a
scandal that started with bogus certificates for cables and
snowballed into the indictment of 100 people.
Switching to alternatives such as gas to fire generators may
calm safety concerns, especially after Japan's Fukushima
disaster, but could cost tens of billions of dollars. South
Korea has to import nearly all of the oil, gas and coal that it
uses to meet its energy and fuel needs.
"Nuclear power for an industrial country like South Korea is
very important so they have very stable and a very predictable
energy source," Alexander Bychkov, deputy director general and
head of nuclear energy at the IAEA, said in an interview at the
Singapore International Energy Week.
"I think (South Korea's) programme will not change
drastically."
Three of South Korea's 23 reactors are offline due to the
discovery of fake safety certificates for plant equipment.
Another will be shut on Oct. 30 to inspect weldings related to
the safety of a steam generator.
Two others are also out for regular maintenance and a sixth
one is shut, awaiting an extension of its 30-year life span. Of
six reactors under construction, three have been delayed from
start-up, also because of certification issues.
Still, South Korea's nuclear reactors have good operating
records, and there are few "economical and ecological reasons"
to reduce its nuclear capacity, Bychkov said.
"They have one of the best advanced nuclear programmes in
the world," he said. "They have a very good industry, a very
good system of education, system of control."
Bychkov's comments came a day after the United Arab
Emirates' Energy Minster Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said the
UAE was not concerned about the ability of a South Korea-led
consortium to deliver a series of nuclear power projects.
"We are confident that they will deliver the project. We
have not seen any signs that they cannot deliver the project,"
al-Mazroui said, also on the sidelines of the conference.
The UAE in 2009 awarded a group led by Korea Electric Power
Corp a contract to build four nuclear reactors to
meet rapidly rising demand for electricity.
Construction began in mid-2012 on the Barakah-1 reactor,
which will be the first serving a Gulf Arab OPEC oil producer
when it starts up in 2017.
KEPCO owns Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP),
which operates all of South Korea's nuclear reactors.
JAPAN CRISIS
Talking on Japan's nuclear power, the IAEA official said he
expects the country to start operating their reactors again.
Japan has struggled to contain radioactive water at its
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, which suffered triple
meltdowns and hydrogen explosions following a devastating
earthquake in March 2011.
The disaster and its aftermath has led to the complete
shutdown of nuclear plants across Japan, forcing the country to
rely on more expensive fuels such as oil and gas for its power
generation needs.
To address public safety concerns and tackle its power
crisis, Japan's ruling party plans to make proposals this month
on how to handle Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the
embattled operator of the Fukushima plant, and may propose the
breakup of the giant utility.
"We know that the new government in Japan supports nuclear.
We expect in the near future, the main part of Japan reactors
will continue operation again, mainly pressurized water
reactors," he said.
